‘I Have Been Terribly Sick’ Cynthia Morgan Explains Hiatus From Music
Revered female Nigerian dancehall singer Cynthia Morgan now known as Madrina has been away from the music scene for a longtime now. In fact the ‘German Juice’ crooner held the balance for the female folks in the dancehall genre in this side of the world.
However, in the past few years Cynthia Morgan has been mostly off the scene and some fans are unaware about her where abouts.
In a video which surface online, the female dancehall star explained that she has been terribly sick and at some point suffered a mental breakdown. She also revealed she faced lots of troubles on the family front which also weighed her down.
Cynthia Morgan now Madarina hopes to make a comeback to music pretty soon enough. Watch the interview below.
