VIDEO: SDC – Do Me Nice Ft. Buju

Show Dem Camp release the official music video for the single Do Me Nice taken off their PalmWine Express project.

Do Me Nice features fast rising new school artist Buju who blesses the track with his memorable performance.The video also stars Seyi Shay as the femme fatale who has everyone vying for her affections.

The video, directed by Viktor Awuse for the Prassars Collective and produced by Mainland production/Lex, Ladder and Booker offers a dark twist on the popular single.

The video was shot entirely in Lagos and is the first visual from the PalmWine Express.