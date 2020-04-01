Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Kida Kudz – Jack Jones (Freestyle)
Kida Kudz – Jack Jones (Freestyle)



Kida Kudz has decided to share a brand new effort this period titled “Jack Jones (Freestyle)”. And since most people have time in their hands now (no thanks to COVID-19), he’s also decided to start a freestyle session every Friday.

In his words “Bored in the house so decided to start dropping freestyles everyday Friday #JiggyFridays.”

Enjoy below.

[embedded content]

