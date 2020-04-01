Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Vector – Comfort ft. Davido
Nigerian lyricist Vector premieres the official music video for his song ‘Comfort‘. He features DMW boss and the tune is taken from his ‘Vibes Before Teslim‘.
The visuals was shot and directed by raving music video director TG Omori. Watch and enjoy the clip below:
