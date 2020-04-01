VIDEO: Joeboy – Call

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Joeboy has released the official music video of his latest single entitled “Call.”

The song introduces a darker, more urgent edge to Joeboy’s sound, while the video further positions him as a star to watch, as he shines in a dystopian, sci-fi love story set in an apocalyptic Lagos.

“Call” was produced by his regular partner, Dera and the video was directed by the highly creative TG Omori.

