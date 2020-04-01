Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Joeboy – Call
Nigerian singer and songwriter, Joeboy has released the official music video of his latest single entitled “Call.”

The song introduces a darker, more urgent edge to Joeboy’s sound, while the video further positions him as a star to watch, as he shines in a dystopian, sci-fi love story set in an apocalyptic Lagos.

Call” was produced by his regular partner, Dera and the video was directed by the highly creative TG Omori.

Check it out and share your thoughts below.

