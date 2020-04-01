VIDEO: Joeboy – Call
- 6 hours 8 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigerian singer and songwriter, Joeboy has released the official music video of his latest single entitled “Call.”
The song introduces a darker, more urgent edge to Joeboy’s sound, while the video further positions him as a star to watch, as he shines in a dystopian, sci-fi love story set in an apocalyptic Lagos.
“Call” was produced by his regular partner, Dera and the video was directed by the highly creative TG Omori.
Check it out and share your thoughts below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles