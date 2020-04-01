Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Naira Marley x C Blvck x Mohbad – Didolobo (Prod. By Rexxie)
VIDEO: Joeboy – Call

Naira Marley x C Blvck x Mohbad – Didolobo (Prod. By Rexxie)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 13 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Marlian Music releases a brand new song title “Didolobo” performed by Naira MarleyC Blvck and Mohbad. Marlian president, Naira taps on his proteges to bless our speakers and disturb our ears this Quarantine period with a new street banger. This an Explicit record produced by Rexxie.

Didolobo” is one record that comes with Raw words. As we all know the Marlians are known for their (Omo No Mannerz) unruly code, Naira Marley, C Blvck and Mohbad talks about the female’s private part, shares was it was created for and it should be treated.

Listen and share your thoughts below.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 173