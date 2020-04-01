Naira Marley x C Blvck x Mohbad – Didolobo (Prod. By Rexxie)
Marlian Music releases a brand new song title “Didolobo” performed by Naira Marley, C Blvck and Mohbad. Marlian president, Naira taps on his proteges to bless our speakers and disturb our ears this Quarantine period with a new street banger. This an Explicit record produced by Rexxie.
“Didolobo” is one record that comes with Raw words. As we all know the Marlians are known for their (Omo No Mannerz) unruly code, Naira Marley, C Blvck and Mohbad talks about the female’s private part, shares was it was created for and it should be treated.
Listen and share your thoughts below.
