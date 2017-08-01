M.I Challenges Jazzy, Sarz, Other Producers to IG Live Battle

Jude Abaga also known as M.I, has challenged the industry’s top music producers to an InstaLive battle.

InstaLive has been the ‘go to’ place for music entertainers since the current lock down imposed by the Nigerian government.

The lock down was put in place to help tackle the spread of coronavirus that has ravaged the globe.

While making the challenge, M.I made it very very clear that he was only calling out ‘his mates’.

He also stated he was going to win, nevertheless.

“I want to do a production IG battle.. with my mate oh.. anyone that isn’t Jazzy MK Sarz Choppa Del B I am ready!!!! And I go still win #WhoWantsItWithMe???,” the rapper twitted.

InstaLive battle has been exciting since Sarz and Shizzi flagged if off.

The move was widely accepted as other entertainers called themselves out for live battles.

M.I Abaga, recently resigned from Chocolate City where most of his career was built on. He went on to flag-off his own label, Incredible Music.

Before then, M.I was the president of Chocolate City. He took over from Audu Maikori.