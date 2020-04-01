Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Seyi Shay – All I Ever Wanted ft. King Promise
Nigerian music diva, Seyi Shay shares the official music video for her collaborative effort titled “All I Ever Wanted” featuring Ghanaian singer, King Promise.
The song was produced by Lussh and it is off her 2018 music project ‘Electric Package‘ (Vol. 1).
Enjoy below.
