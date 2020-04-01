Diddy Invites Burna Boy For Instagram Live Team Love Dance-A-Thon

American music mogul and rapper Sean Combs better known as Diddy has extended a special invitation to Nigerian Afrofusion star Burna Boy for his Instagram Live Team Love Dance-A-Thon.

The Bad Boy Records founder is putting up an online show to celebrate health Workers in the forefront fighting the global pandemic Corona Virus. The Team Love Dance-A-Thon would be hosted on Instagram Live and a long list of celebrities have been called upon to participate.

Some of the top names on the list are Justin Bieber, Drake, Chris Brown, Oprah Winfrey, Diplo, Lizzo and many others.

In the lineup, Diddy name Burna Boy who was the only African artiste he invited for the Team Love Dance-A-Thon. The Team Love Dance-A-Thon starts Sunday at 3PM EST!

Meanwhile about a week ago 2 Chainz called Burna Boy for a collaboration on a new song.

