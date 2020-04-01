Diddy Invites Burna Boy For Instagram Live Team Love Dance-A-Thon
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
American music mogul and rapper Sean Combs better known as Diddy has extended a special invitation to Nigerian Afrofusion star Burna Boy for his Instagram Live Team Love Dance-A-Thon.
The Bad Boy Records founder is putting up an online show to celebrate health Workers in the forefront fighting the global pandemic Corona Virus. The Team Love Dance-A-Thon would be hosted on Instagram Live and a long list of celebrities have been called upon to participate.
Some of the top names on the list are Justin Bieber, Drake, Chris Brown, Oprah Winfrey, Diplo, Lizzo and many others.
In the lineup, Diddy name Burna Boy who was the only African artiste he invited for the Team Love Dance-A-Thon. The Team Love Dance-A-Thon starts Sunday at 3PM EST!
Meanwhile about a week ago 2 Chainz called Burna Boy for a collaboration on a new song.
Watch the clip below:
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles