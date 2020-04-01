Pasuma – Stay Safe (Covid – 19)

Wasbar Record frontier, Pasuma has a new record for his fans titled “Stay Safe” (Covid – 19). He uses this medium to sensitize fans and listeners of the deadly novel COVID-19 virus which has plagued the world.

In his words; “Let’s work together to end the pandemic, Be part of patriotic agents for possible lasting remedy to Stop the Covid-19 Spread. Wash your hand regularly, Use your Sanitizer Cover your Noise/mouth And Please don’t forget to call @ncdcgov NCDC on 080097000010, If u see anyone with all d symptoms of COVID-19. Stay Safe and Stay Home. From @wasbarrecords and @rawkeys_ent“

The track was produced by Crespin.

