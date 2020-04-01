Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Pasuma – Stay Safe (Covid – 19)
Pasuma – Stay Safe (Covid – 19)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 33 minutes ago
alt

Wasbar Record frontier, Pasuma has a new record for his fans titled “Stay Safe” (Covid – 19). He uses this medium to sensitize fans and listeners of the deadly novel COVID-19 virus which has plagued the world.

In his words; “Let’s work together to end the pandemic, Be part of patriotic agents for possible lasting remedy to Stop the Covid-19 Spread. Wash your hand regularly, Use your Sanitizer Cover your Noise/mouth And Please don’t forget to call @ncdcgov NCDC on 080097000010, If u see anyone with all d symptoms of COVID-19. Stay Safe and Stay Home. From @wasbarrecords and @rawkeys_ent

The track was produced by Crespin.

Enjoy below.

DOWNLOAD

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

