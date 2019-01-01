Top 10 RICHEST Musicians In Nigeria And Net Worth – 2020

It’s 2020 and the music business in Nigeria is really profitable for all those involved. From the publicists, A&Rs, music producers, everyone in between down to the musicians, there is a lot of pie to go round.

Out of the lots involved in the music business, apparently the artistes themselves seem to get a larger share of the money except for label executives and investors. Well, it’s the artiste people get to hear and see at the end of the day, the embody the brand and music.

Nigerian musicians are some of the biggest paid music acts across Africa. In this post, we hope to run an estimated net worth of our favourite Nigerian music stars. The numbers reeled out are an estimation of their assets, in terms of music catalogue, real estate, endorsement deals and show fee within the past one year.

Check out the list of our top 10 richest musicians in Nigeria 2020 below: