YungKashy- Oluwa Cover Me
- 4 hours 46 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Emmanuel Martins popularly known as YungKashy who hails from Delta state but born and bred in Lagos is a singer and songwriter signed to Aboki Money Gang Music(AMG), releases its long awaited dope joint Titled Oluwa Cover Me and the song was produced by super star Producer Blaq Jerzee. Oluwa Cover Me is one motivation song that propels the mind for greater things Ahead.
IG & Twitter handle @yungkashy_tunes
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles