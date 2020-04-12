Home | Showtime | Celebrities | YungKashy- Oluwa Cover Me
YungKashy- Oluwa Cover Me



Emmanuel Martins popularly known as YungKashy who hails from Delta state but born and bred in Lagos is a singer and songwriter signed to Aboki Money Gang Music(AMG), releases its long awaited dope joint Titled Oluwa Cover Me and the song was produced by super star Producer Blaq Jerzee. Oluwa Cover Me is one motivation song that propels the mind for greater things Ahead.

IG & Twitter handle @yungkashy_tunes

