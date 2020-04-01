Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Mayorkun – Of Lagos (Prod. By Fresh VDM)
Mayorkun – Of Lagos (Prod. By Fresh VDM)



  4 hours ago
Award winning Afro pop singer, Mayorkun turns rapper to deliver this brand new song titled “Of Lagos“. This track is an Afro-pop/hip-pop/bop record that will make vibe non-stop.

His label producer Fresh VDM produced this catchy song, the DMW’s hitmaker served Mayor a bopping beat that comes with good instruments. Mayorkun DMW’s pop star vibed all through..

“Of Lagos” is an addictive song i must warn!, it comes with an irresistible melody and catchy lyrics; “Of Lay, Lay, Lay…. Gbas Gbos, Set Awon…“. This new hit is a quick follow up to Mayor’s new project – ‘Geng Remix EP’. He dishes this out to also celebrate his 1 Million Twitter followers.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD ON iTunes

DOWNLOAD

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

