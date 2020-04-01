Mayorkun – Of Lagos (Prod. By Fresh VDM)
Award winning Afro pop singer, Mayorkun turns rapper to deliver this brand new song titled “Of Lagos“. This track is an Afro-pop/hip-pop/bop record that will make vibe non-stop.
His label producer Fresh VDM produced this catchy song, the DMW’s hitmaker served Mayor a bopping beat that comes with good instruments. Mayorkun DMW’s pop star vibed all through..
“Of Lagos” is an addictive song i must warn!, it comes with an irresistible melody and catchy lyrics; “Of Lay, Lay, Lay…. Gbas Gbos, Set Awon…“. This new hit is a quick follow up to Mayor’s new project – ‘Geng Remix EP’. He dishes this out to also celebrate his 1 Million Twitter followers.
