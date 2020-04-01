DJ Tunez X Starboy Coming Soon
- 3 hours ago
- 1
- 0
Born Michael Baba Tunde Adeyinka, also known as DJ Tunez, has revealed he and Wizkid would be releasing their newest single together.
The rave Nigerian music producer shared this on Instagram Live.
Instagram live has given succor to Nigerians and it’s entertainers in this lock down period.
Sarz, Shizzi, Davido, ECool, Masterkraft and a couple others have all tapped into this Instagram feature to keep their fans entertained.
Dj Tunez has created so many hit songs including Wande Coal’s Iskaba.
He is responsible for the creation of Turn Up, Gbese, Causing Trouble and has worked with several A-List acts in the industry.
The producers teased us with a snippet of the song. Watch and enjoy;
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles