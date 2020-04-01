DJ Tunez X Starboy Coming Soon

Born Michael Baba Tunde Adeyinka, also known as DJ Tunez, has revealed he and Wizkid would be releasing their newest single together.

The rave Nigerian music producer shared this on Instagram Live.

Instagram live has given succor to Nigerians and it’s entertainers in this lock down period.

Sarz, Shizzi, Davido, ECool, Masterkraft and a couple others have all tapped into this Instagram feature to keep their fans entertained.

Dj Tunez has created so many hit songs including Wande Coal’s Iskaba.

He is responsible for the creation of Turn Up, Gbese, Causing Trouble and has worked with several A-List acts in the industry.

The producers teased us with a snippet of the song. Watch and enjoy;