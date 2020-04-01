Home | Showtime | Celebrities | DJ Tunez X Starboy Coming Soon
Mayorkun – Of Lagos (Prod. By Fresh VDM)

DJ Tunez X Starboy Coming Soon



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Born Michael Baba Tunde Adeyinka, also known as DJ Tunez, has revealed he and Wizkid would be releasing their newest single together.

The rave Nigerian music producer shared this on Instagram Live.

Instagram live has given succor to Nigerians and it’s entertainers in this lock down period.

Sarz, Shizzi, Davido, ECool, Masterkraft and a couple others have all tapped into this Instagram feature to keep their fans entertained.

Dj Tunez has created so many hit songs including Wande Coal’s Iskaba.

He is responsible for the creation of Turn Up, Gbese, Causing Trouble and has worked with several A-List acts in the industry.

The producers teased us with a snippet of the song. Watch and enjoy;

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 159