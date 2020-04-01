CKay’s “Love Nwantiti” Features on Diddy’s IG Live with Winnie Harlow

In confirming CKay’s “Love Nwantiti” as a record with global appeal, the song received a major stamp of approval from Diddy and Winnie Harlow after being featured on the hip-hop mogul’s IG Live Dance-a-thon to raise money for frontline medical staff.

The live session featured famous supermodel, Winnie Harlow and Diddy’s family – all of whom danced excitedly to “Love Nwantiti”. There were also conversations with a number of other celebrities and industry heavyweights such as LeBron James, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Nigeria’s own Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage.