Demmie Vee – Vini Vidi Vici
- 3 hours 5 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Budding Nigerian singer, Demmie Vee returns with a brand new effort titled “Vini (Veni) Vidi Vici,” a Latin phrase popularly attributed to Julius Caesar that literally translates to “I came, I saw, I conquered.”
This track is his first offering for the year which serves as a follow up to his EP titled “Ojoro”.
“Vini Vidi Vici” was mixed and mastered by STG.
Enjoy below.
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles