Demmie Vee – Vini Vidi Vici

Budding Nigerian singer, Demmie Vee returns with a brand new effort titled “Vini (Veni) Vidi Vici,” a Latin phrase popularly attributed to Julius Caesar that literally translates to “I came, I saw, I conquered.”

This track is his first offering for the year which serves as a follow up to his EP titled “Ojoro”.

“Vini Vidi Vici” was mixed and mastered by STG.

