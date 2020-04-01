Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Demmie Vee – Vini Vidi Vici
Demmie Vee – Vini Vidi Vici



Budding Nigerian singer, Demmie Vee returns with a brand new effort titled “Vini (Veni) Vidi Vici,” a Latin phrase popularly attributed to Julius Caesar that literally translates to “I came, I saw, I conquered.” 

This track is his first offering for the year which serves as a follow up to his EP titled “Ojoro”.

“Vini Vidi Vici” was mixed and mastered by STG.

