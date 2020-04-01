Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Sammie Okposo – Nobody Can

There is no slowing down for award winning international Gospel music minister Sammie Okposo as he drops yet another release making it his 4th release for the year 2020!

Following the March 27th release of “Nigerian Worship Medley” closely is the new single titled “Nobody Can,” an upbeat Afrocentric praise song which is aptly released to commemorate the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

Despite the challenges that the Coronavirus pandemic has posed worldwide, Sammie Okposo’s response has been that of worship and praise. His last release was a worship medley, therefore, it is only right that he turns the tempo all the way up with the follow up.

The iconic Gospel music minister complements the new single with a well thoughtout visualizer. The Afrocentric Praise song with a Tropical music overtone is a call to praise as Sammie Okposo emphasizes the essence of raising a personal alter. He further acknowledges that God is the One who truly blesses.

“Nobody can praise You like me… Nobody can bless me like You,” Sammie Okposo posits.

Other releases by Sammie Okposo this year which is just in its 4th month include “I Have Never Seen God Change,” “Skaataa Dance,” and “Nigerian Worship Medley.”

Commemorating the release and the resurrection of our Saviour Jesus Christ, Sammie Okposo will also be having an InstaLive Online Concert on today, Easter Monday.

The concert is billed to kick off at 9pm NG Time. This gives listeners the chance to take in the new single in preparation for the online concert as the ministration for the new single will be one of the highlights of the concert.

“Nobody Can” was composed, arranged and produced by Sammie Okposo. Visualizer was put together by cinematographer Akin Alabi.

Watch video below:

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

[embedded content]

