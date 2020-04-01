Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Falz – Bop Daddy ft. Ms Banks
VIDEO: Sammie Okposo – Nobody Can
Covid-19: Burna Boy Reports Lagos State Government To Diddy

VIDEO: Falz – Bop Daddy ft. Ms Banks



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 34 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
alt

Falz (The Bahd Guy) shares the official music video for his chart-topping single titled “Bop Daddy” featuring Ms Banks.

The track which is raved to be one of the biggest hip hop single this year now has a befitting visual shot and directed by Visionnaire Pictures Films.

Enjoy below.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

[embedded content]

