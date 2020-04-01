Covid-19: Burna Boy Reports Lagos State Government To Diddy

Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy has complained about lack of lockdown benefits or relief packages from the Lagos State Government to hip-hop mogul Diddy.

Yesterday, the Nigerian singer was invited to the Team Love Dance-A-Thon on Instagram Live by Diddy. The initiative was to celebrate health workers who are fighting everyday against the spread of Covid-19.

During an Instagram live session with Diddy, Burna Boy complained that residents of Lagos, especially the poor and most vulnerable have not been taken care of by the state government.

The African Giant told Diddy that the Lagos State Government was not delivering any relief packages as everyone is instructed to stay at home and keep social distance.