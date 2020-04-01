Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Oxlade – Away
VIDEO: Oxlade – Away
Popular Nigerian music star Oxlade comes through with a brand new music video for his lead single ‘Away‘.
This would be his first music video off his newly released extended play ‘Oxygene‘. Ace music director TG Omori brings the music to live in the colourful visuals.
Watch and enjoy the video below.
