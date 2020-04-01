Davido Buys New House For His Staff In Lekki
- 5 hours 45 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
They don’t call him Omo Baba Olowo for no reason, Davido throws in some cash to get his staff better living conditions.
The DMW boss just got his staff a new house in the Lekki area of Lagos.
The ‘Risky’ hitmaker is well known for his online and offline acts of benevolence. The latest of which is getting a new house for his staff.
He shared the news on social media as fans continued to applaud his kind gesture.
See photo below;
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles