Lamboginny X Korede Bello – United Nations

The duo of Lamboginny and Mavin star, Korede Bello has teamed up to churned out a beautiful and encompassing song titled United Nations.

This is no doubt the most challenging time of the 21st century for every country around the world, but one thing that would for sure make a difference is how much we rally around one and other in SUPPORTs and LOVE, not just this time but all the time to pull through difficulties.

According to Lamboginny and Korede Bello “We are in this together and this too shall surely pass!

The well laid and lyrically arranged song has been dedicated to every frontline workers across the world fighting and working hard to save the world and it’s also urging everyone to continue to show love and live in unity, for together we are United Nations!

The song “United Nations is produced by Benie Macaulay and Altims.

