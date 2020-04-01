Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Bella Shmurda – Sho Mo Mi
VIDEO: Bella Shmurda – Sho Mo Mi
- 6 hours 40 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Fast-rising music star Bella Shmurda comes through with a brand new music video for his song ‘Sho Mo Mi’.
‘Sho Mo Mi’ is the fourth track off his High Tension EP released under One World Music Records.
The visuals was directed by Naya Effects. Watch and enjoy below!
