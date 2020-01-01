Peep The Preview To Tiwa Savage’s Latest Tune

Tiwa Savage is on here in these corona streets teasing us with soon to be released material. The singer/songwriter who was just in the news for “interesting” videos, posted a preview to her new track on her twitter page.

What do we know about the song? We know it’s dropping very soon (based on sources), and it’s produced by Young John and features JoeBoy. Possible name? “Let them know“, and this is based on the hook.

Be on the look out for it once it drops, right here. For now though, peep the preview.