Starboy Terri Announces ‘Afro Series’ Release In May



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
The wait is over, as Starboy music star Terri finalises plans towards the release of his debut project dubbed ‘Afro Series‘. The talent protege to Wizkid would be serving fans with more music from his forthcoming album.

For a while now Terri has been teasing the release of his debut tape ‘Afro Series‘ which has kept fans on the edge.

Recently, the ‘On Me’ crooner via his Instagram page formally announced the official release date for his of his ‘Afro Series’ project. According to him, the body of work would be out next month, precisely on May 8.

It is believed that more details about the project would be announced which would include a tracklist, featured artistes and music producers.

See his post below.

