STREAM EP: M.I Abaga X A-Q – The Live Report

Two of Nigeria’s rap heavyweights, M.I Abaga and A-Q decided to drop a collaborative effort titled “The Live Report” EP.

The body of work, a heavily conscious effort speaks truth to current issues plaguing the world at the moment – from the COVID-19 pandemic to religious bigotry and false claims, and the myths around the 5G, this project is worth every effort.

The new body of work comes after M.I dropped his EP “Judah The EP” which saw his exit from Chocolate City and A-Q’s last album titled “God’s Engineering” which he said would be his last official album.

After listening to what these men have done, it’s only right for A-Q to reconsider his retirement plans.

The project was produced by Beats By Jay while M.I handled the engineering.

The EP features Big Daddy Jay and Nawe.

