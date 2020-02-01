Burna Boy Breaks Record On Spotify
Nigeria’s Burna Boy, has broken a record by being the first African artiste to hit over 200 million streams on Spotify with his rave album “African Giant”.
Spotify is an international media services provider. It is legally domiciled in Luxembourg and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
‘African Giant’ is Burna’s fourth body work.
The album was released on July 26, 2019, under several partnerships; Spaceship Entertainment, Bad Habit, Atlantic Records and Warner Music.
The album which was produced by talented music producer, Kel P, also garnered features from top flight music acts, the likes of Zlatan, Jorja Smith, Jeremih, Serani, M.anifest, Damian Marley, Angelique Kidjo, Future and YG.
With hits such as Gbona, On the Low, Killin Dem, Dangote, Anybody and Pull Up, African Giant was an album to die for.
The album also won Burna Boy several awards and was also nominated Best World Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.
