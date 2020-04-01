Teni Releases ‘The Quarantine Playlist’ EP

Dr Dolor Entertainment lead act Teniola aka Teni, has released an EP to keep the fans busy during the lock down period.

The raving act pieced together a four tracked EP and calls this one “The Quarantine Playlist” EP.

Morning, Isolate, Lockdown and, Mine make the tracklist.

Teni Apata, featured no one in the EP but was put together by talented music producer, DJ Neptune.

However, production was shared between P. Priime, Dera and Tempoe.

Sound engineering was taken care by OxygenMix and MillaMix.