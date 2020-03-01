Davido Set to Change a New Born’s Life for Good; See How

DMW CEO, Davido, is popularly known for his generosity and is about to show some love to a Twitter user who just became a father.

The twitter user @AmamaMyko and his wife, were delivered a baby boy which he announced on the platform. He went on to call out Davido explaining his love for the singer.

In view of this, he named the child ‘David’ after the singer.

“My wife just gave birth to a bouncing baby boy and I named him David cos of the love I have for @davido and I want him to be successful like @davido. King David come and bless my son ooo,” he twitted.

Davido responded asking the father for proof that the child was he’s and he would do something nice for the child.

“Show me proof !! And I’ll make ur life a living proof that OBO DEY !!!.”