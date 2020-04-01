Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Visualizer: Harrysong – Bumbumbum ft. Davido
Visualizer: Harrysong – Bumbumbum ft. Davido



  5 hours 23 minutes ago
alt

Alterplate boss, Harrysong shares a visualizer for his heavyweight collaborative single titled “Bumbumbum” featuring DMW boss, Davido.

The track was produced by Peter TwinBeatz.

Enjoy below.

[embedded content]

