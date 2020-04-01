Oritse Femi – Obey (Prod By Hysaint)
MSN GANG/AROGUNMENITE SOUND Boss, Oritse Femi shares a brand new hit titled OBEY..
The track serves as a public service announcement in the face of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic plaguing the country and the world in its entirety.
The track emphasizes the importance of social distancing and why it important to adhere to instructions.
