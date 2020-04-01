Peruzzi Describes Tiwa as “Bad Bitch With Evil Vocal Abilities”
A photo posted by DMW singer, Peruzzi, suggests the Gunshot singer could be working on a single with Tiwa Savage.
If this proves true, this would be the first collaboration between both acts.
“Bad Bitch With Evil Vocal Abilities. I Said What I Said Honey,” was Peruzzi’s description of the talented singer who has continued to grace her fans with several hit songs.
Recently, Tiwa revealed a snippet to what her next single would sound like.
Would Tiwa and Peruzzi be giving us a new single? Fingers remains crossed as we wait, impatiently!
The entertainment industry has slowed down since the fight against the pandemic coronavirus.
Several musicians have looked to Instagram live to keep their fans entertained.
