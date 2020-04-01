Small Doctor – Giveaway

In the spirit of the nationwide lockdown, Small Doctor dishes out a new single entitled “Giveaway” which is one of the most trending phrase on the internet right now.

The new song “Giveaway” does not only bang, but it’s also a groovy sound inspired by situations surrounding the lockdown. Get your dancing shoes ready as this tune will lift your spirit high and kill the boredom.

The record was produced by his regular partner, 2tupondeebeatz. You can also win amazing cash prices by joining the giveaway challenge on his social media pages. #smallDoctorGiveaway.

