‘I Don’t Believe In Corona Virus’ – Zlatan Reveals On Instagram Live

Popular Nigerian rapper and singer maintains a different opinion as it concerns the global pandemic Corona Virus. Despite the complete lockdown across the globe Zlatan Ibiles COVID-19 is very much a hoax.

The ‘Bolanle’ crooner said he doesn’t believe Corona Virus is real while having an Instagram live session.

Zlatan was having a chit chat with Nigerian music entertainment big wig Bankulli. He complained that his show in London billed for May 10 was cancelled to coup the spread of the disease.

While expressing his disappointment Zlatan casually noted he doesn’t believe the virus is real.

Watch below.