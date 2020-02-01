Home | Showtime | Celebrities | ‘I Don’t Believe In Corona Virus’ – Zlatan Reveals On Instagram Live
Dremo – Konjinaba ft. Naira Marley (Prod. By FreshVDM)
VIDEO: Buju — L’enu Remix ft. Burna Boy

‘I Don’t Believe In Corona Virus’ – Zlatan Reveals On Instagram Live



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
zlatan

Popular Nigerian rapper and singer maintains a different opinion as it concerns the global pandemic Corona Virus. Despite the complete lockdown across the globe Zlatan Ibiles COVID-19 is very much a hoax.

The ‘Bolanle’ crooner said he doesn’t believe Corona Virus is real while having an Instagram live session.

Zlatan was having a chit chat with Nigerian music entertainment big wig Bankulli. He complained that his show in London billed for May 10 was cancelled to coup the spread of the disease.

While expressing his disappointment Zlatan casually noted he doesn’t believe the virus is real.

Watch below.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 107