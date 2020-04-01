VIDEO: Buju — L’enu Remix ft. Burna Boy

Fast-rising Afro-fusion singer/songwriter, Buju releases the anticipated audio and visuals of ‘L’enu’ remix featuring his music idol, Burna Boy.

The Afro-house indebted tune, which was produced by Steph, gets an appropriate flamboyant music video that shows both Afro-fusion pioneer, Burna and his “offspring”, Buju displaying their vocal dexterity and strength.

The remix of ‘L’enu’ is the latest in the string of outstanding singles the burgeoning music act has given video treatment, following “Spiritual”.

The 22-year-old who is now signed to Spaceship Records, flexes his musical solidity side by side with his idol in this new visual.