VIDEO: Buju — L’enu Remix ft. Burna Boy
- 4 hours 45 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Fast-rising Afro-fusion singer/songwriter, Buju releases the anticipated audio and visuals of ‘L’enu’ remix featuring his music idol, Burna Boy.
The Afro-house indebted tune, which was produced by Steph, gets an appropriate flamboyant music video that shows both Afro-fusion pioneer, Burna and his “offspring”, Buju displaying their vocal dexterity and strength.
The remix of ‘L’enu’ is the latest in the string of outstanding singles the burgeoning music act has given video treatment, following “Spiritual”.
The 22-year-old who is now signed to Spaceship Records, flexes his musical solidity side by side with his idol in this new visual.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles