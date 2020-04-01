Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Stream Songs From Nasty_C’s “Lost Files”
Stream Songs From Nasty_C’s “Lost Files”
- 5 hours 46 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
South African heavyweight rapper, Nasty_C shares a new project on Youtube titled “Lost Files“.
He uses visualizers to share songs reported to be his previously unreleased efforts.
Nasty_C just recently signed to Def Jam Records.
Enjopy below.
