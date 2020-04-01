Buju Gets Signed To Spaceship Entertainment
Spaceship Entertainment are proud to announce the signing of a new artiste on board. The music label jointly announced the signing of Nigerian singer Daniel Benson known by his stage name Buju.
The budding music star officially became a member of Burna Boy’s Spaceship Entertainment. Before now Burna Boy has been an admirer of Buju’s music talents and prowess.
Buju’s signing was announced on the record label’s official Instagram page. The new signed artiste came into limelight after working with Zlatan on his song ‘Spiritual’. He also recently put out a new piece of music ‘L’enu‘ Remix featuring Burna Boy.
