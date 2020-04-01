Mut4y X Elhi – Bad
- 4 hours 9 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Starboy associate and one half of legendury beatz, Mut4y announces the release of his new single alongside, Elhi dubbed “Bad“.
Bad which is a neo-afropop record finds Elhi documenting his unhealthy attachment to a lady who he describes as a bad habit.
The singer’s smooth, calm and sweet melodies complements the infectious Mut4y produced instrumental Bad will serve as the first single off the 5-track collaborative EP titled “Eu4ria ” by Mut4y and Elhi slated for a May 1st release.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles