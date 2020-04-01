Mut4y X Elhi – Bad

Starboy associate and one half of legendury beatz, Mut4y announces the release of his new single alongside, Elhi dubbed “Bad“.

Bad which is a neo-afropop record finds Elhi documenting his unhealthy attachment to a lady who he describes as a bad habit.

The singer’s smooth, calm and sweet melodies complements the infectious Mut4y produced instrumental Bad will serve as the first single off the 5-track collaborative EP titled “Eu4ria ” by Mut4y and Elhi slated for a May 1st release.