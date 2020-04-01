Bella Shmurda Thanks Davido As He Sponsors His Next Music Release

Buzzing Street pop star Bella Shmurda is in high spirits bas Davido fulfills his promise to him.

Sooner or later there would be a new collaboration between Bella Shmurda and DMW boss Davido. The former had always wanted a collaboration with Davido until recently when his dreams came true.

Besides collaborating with Bella, OBO promised to sponsor his next music release, meaning he would pay for everything involved in making the song from production to the music video.

Apparently, Davido fulfilled his promise to Bella Shmurda in a heartbeat and the latter is grateful for his benevolence. In a new video the ‘High Tension’ crooner thanked his benefactor as he was filled with excitement.