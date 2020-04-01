Sauti Sol Announces Fifth Studio Album “Midnight Train”
Award-winning afro pop band, Sauti Sol, announced album title and release date to their fifth studio album, Midnight Train.
According to the announcement, the album would be released on 5th June, 2020.
However, they revealed the album pre-add goes live today.
Special and notable features on the album include American singer and songwriter, India Arie on sensual track “My Eveything,” and Burna Boy guest appears on “Time Flies.”
“Disco Matanga (Yambakhana),” the official soundtrack to Netflix’s first African Original series, Queen Sono, is the most recent collaborative release to come in the form of Sho Madjozi and Black Motion.
PRE-ADD/PRE-SAVE “MIDNIGHT TRAIN”
MIDNIGHT TRAIN Track list:
Intro
Midnight Train
Insecure
Feel My Love
Brighter Days ft. Soweto Gospel Choir
Nenda Lote
Suzanna
Interlude
My Everything ft. India Arie
Wake Up ft. Mortimer
Sober
Time Flies ft. Burna Boy
Disco Matanga (Yambakhana) ft. Black Motion & Sho Madjozi
Rhumba Japani ft. Kaskazini, Bensoul, Xenia, Nviiri, Okello Max, NHP
