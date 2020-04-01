Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Sauti Sol Announces Fifth Studio Album “Midnight Train”
alt

Award-winning afro pop band, Sauti Sol, announced album title and release date to their fifth studio album, Midnight Train.

According to the announcement, the album would be released on 5th June, 2020. 

However, they revealed the album pre-add goes live today.

Special and notable features on the album include American singer and songwriter, India Arie on sensual track “My Eveything,” and Burna Boy guest appears on “Time Flies.” 

“Disco Matanga (Yambakhana),” the official soundtrack to Netflix’s first African Original series, Queen Sono, is the most recent collaborative release to come in the form of Sho Madjozi and Black Motion.

PRE-ADD/PRE-SAVE “MIDNIGHT TRAIN”

MIDNIGHT TRAIN Track list:

Intro

Midnight Train

Insecure

Feel My Love

Brighter Days ft. Soweto Gospel Choir

Nenda Lote

Suzanna

Interlude

My Everything ft. India Arie

Wake Up ft. Mortimer

Sober

Time Flies ft. Burna Boy

Disco Matanga (Yambakhana) ft. Black Motion & Sho Madjozi     

Rhumba Japani ft. Kaskazini, Bensoul, Xenia, Nviiri, Okello Max, NHP

