MI Apologises To Sarz, Says His Statement Was A Joke

alt

Former Chocolate City boss MI Abaga has immediately offered an apology to embittered Nigerian music producer Sarz over a statement he made in the past.

Before now, Sarz called out MI Abaga for slandering and making inappropriate jokes about him on Instagram live. The rapper had said Sarz ejaculated while having his first clubbing experience with him.

Apparently the jokes didn’t sit well with Sarz who expressed he lost all respects for the veteran rapper.

As pressure mounts, MI Abaga has apologised stating that his story on IG was a joke. See the apology as shared on Twitter.

I 100 percent apologize to @beatsbysarz .. I was completely joking and he was on the live while I was sharing the funny story that him I had joked about for years.. sarz came on immediately after I did and cleared up the story and told the IG live I was joking.

— Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) April 17, 2020

