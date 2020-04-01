MI Apologises To Sarz, Says His Statement Was A Joke

Former Chocolate City boss MI Abaga has immediately offered an apology to embittered Nigerian music producer Sarz over a statement he made in the past.

Before now, Sarz called out MI Abaga for slandering and making inappropriate jokes about him on Instagram live. The rapper had said Sarz ejaculated while having his first clubbing experience with him.

Apparently the jokes didn’t sit well with Sarz who expressed he lost all respects for the veteran rapper.

As pressure mounts, MI Abaga has apologised stating that his story on IG was a joke. See the apology as shared on Twitter.