Pherowshuz Drops New Album Titled ‘Tha Phero’
- 5 hours 5 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Days after dropping his impressive ‘King David’ mixtape, Nigerian rapper Pherowshuz has released his official album.
The album titled ‘Tha Phero’ is made up of 12 tracks and features from the likes of Magnito, DannyJoe, Rezman, Mista Gwan,Enzo and E Sonngz.
Word is some of the best rap songs of Pherowshuz’s illustrious rap career, is bottled in that album.
You can listen to the album HERE
