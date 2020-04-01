Sarz Drags MI Abaga For Slandering His Image

Top Nigerian music producer Sarz is taking veteran rapper MI Abaga to the cleaners for saying damaging stories about him.

Here is the back story, sometime ago, MI Abaga appeared on Blaqbonez Instagram live and said shared his clubbing experience with Sarz.

MI on Blaqbonez Instagram live

According to MI, he took Sarz to the club to chill and lounge and the music producer was having a fresher’s experience at the club. At some point it was time to go and Sarz couldn’t move immediately because he had apparently ejaculated in the club.

These words got to Sarz and he urged the ‘Bad Belle’ crooner to retract his statement. However, that did not happen.

Now Sarz declares he has lost all respects for MI Abaga for denting his image online and has promised to ‘deal’ with M.

See the tweets below.

@MI_Abaga You're very very Stupid for stooping so low to chat shit on blaqbonez ig live. Since you think it's cool to cook up stories and dent my character online then all my respect for you is out the window. — Sarz Is Not Your Mate ⚡️ (@beatsbysarz) April 17, 2020