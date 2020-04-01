Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Sarz Drags MI Abaga For Slandering His Image
Pherowshuz Drops New Album Titled ‘Tha Phero’
Chinko Ekun – Party Animal

Sarz Drags MI Abaga For Slandering His Image



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 15 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Top Nigerian music producer Sarz is taking veteran rapper MI Abaga to the cleaners for saying damaging stories about him.

Here is the back story, sometime ago, MI Abaga appeared on Blaqbonez Instagram live and said shared his clubbing experience with Sarz.

MI on Blaqbonez Instagram live

According to MI, he took Sarz to the club to chill and lounge and the music producer was having a fresher’s experience at the club. At some point it was time to go and Sarz couldn’t move immediately because he had apparently ejaculated in the club.

These words got to Sarz and he urged the ‘Bad Belle’ crooner to retract his statement. However, that did not happen.

Now Sarz declares he has lost all respects for MI Abaga for denting his image online and has promised to ‘deal’ with M.

See the tweets below.

@MI_Abaga You're very very Stupid for stooping so low to chat shit on blaqbonez ig live. Since you think it's cool to cook up stories and dent my character online then all my respect for you is out the window.

— Sarz Is Not Your Mate ⚡️ (@beatsbysarz) April 17, 2020

I kept it cool and told you last week to recant your statement cos it might get out of hand but you did nothing. Since you want to act like social distancing is playing ludo with your mental health, you'll hear from me.

— Sarz Is Not Your Mate ⚡️ (@beatsbysarz) April 17, 2020

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 167