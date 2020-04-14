Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Riqqi – Bodymagik
Riqqi – Bodymagik



GKMUSIK talented singer Riqqi is definitely back with another hit track titled  “BODYMAGIK “. “BODYMAGIK is off Riqqi’s forthcoming highly anticipated EP. He has been consistent in the industry over the years.  Bodymagik is a great comeback song that will thrill you. Produced by Teego, M&M by DemonTunez. Info; @iam_riqqi,  @gkmusikofficial

