Magnito – GOAT ft. Ice Prince, DJ Kenny, Karl Williams

Prolific Nigerian rapper, Magnito has a brand new record titled “GOAT” featuring fellow Nigerian rap heavyweight Ice Prince, alongside DJ Kenny and Karl Williams.
The track was jointly produced by WizzyPro and Juwhiz.
