Paul Play – Kolo ft. Nonso Amadi

Definitely a track to listen to, Paul Play, our popular RnB singer, has released a new single titled Kolo.

The Playground Entertainment frontier featured the highly talented Nonso Amadi on the track.

Kolo happens to be his second release for the year having released a remake of his hit single, “Angel of my Life,” where he featured Runtown.

Listen and enjoy.

