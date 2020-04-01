Paul Play – Kolo ft. Nonso Amadi
Definitely a track to listen to, Paul Play, our popular RnB singer, has released a new single titled Kolo.
The Playground Entertainment frontier featured the highly talented Nonso Amadi on the track.
Kolo happens to be his second release for the year having released a remake of his hit single, “Angel of my Life,” where he featured Runtown.
Listen and enjoy.
