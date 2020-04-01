Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Simi – Duduke
VIDEO: Simi – Duduke
- 4 hours 15 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Birthday girl Simi premieres the official music video for her latest single ‘Duduke‘.
The sonorous singer serves fan with the beautiful video as she marks her anniversary today.
The video was directed by Adasa Cookey. Watch and enjoy below!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 148