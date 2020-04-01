Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Simi – Duduke
VIDEO: Simi – Duduke



Birthday girl Simi premieres the official music video for her latest single ‘Duduke‘.

The sonorous singer serves fan with the beautiful video as she marks her anniversary today.

The video was directed by Adasa Cookey. Watch and enjoy below!

[embedded content]

