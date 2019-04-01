Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Adekunle Gold Writes Heartfelt Note To Simi On Her Birthday
Adekunle Gold Writes Heartfelt Note To Simi On Her Birthday



Adekunle Gold and Simi are one of our favourite Nigerian celebrity couples at the moment and they sure know how to make falling in love such a noble course.

Today Simi turned a year older and Adekunle Gold took the opportunity to express his inner joy as he celebrated his wife and colleague.

In his heartfelt note, Adekunle Gold reiterated that Simi inspired one of his earliest hits ‘Orente’. He went on to mention that the entrance of Simi into his life brought blessings and positive change.

Peep the note below.

