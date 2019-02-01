Davido Announces Chioma Is Free From Corona Virus

DMW leader Davido is happy to announce that his fiance and mother of his son Chioma is free of the novel Corona Virus.

Sometime last month Davido had notified fans that Chioma had tested positive to the virus weeks after returning from the UK after the birth of their son. While his fiancee tested positive the Nigerian musician tested negative to the virus.

In a bit of good news, Chioma has been tested twice and the results returned negative after weeks of treatment.

The ‘Assurance’ hitmaker thanked those who prayed and showed support during the period.