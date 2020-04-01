Simi Reveals Pregnancy In ‘Duduke’ Music Video

Nigerian songstress Simi is pregnant! Yes, the ‘Joromi’ crooner has a bun in the oven.
Today is the singer’s birthday and she used the opportunity to reveal her status as an expectant mother in her new music video for ‘Duduke’.
Simi and Adekunle Gold got married last year January and also celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary some months ago. Simi and her husband who have handle their marriage and work life so well decided to use this opportunity to share the news.
Fans are already sending love to the singer as she begins her journey to motherhood.
Watch ‘Duduke‘ below and enjoy!
